Home / Technology / Tech News / Odisha Television introduces Lisa, India's first AI news presenter

Odisha Television introduces Lisa, India's first AI news presenter

Lisa utilises the power of AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver news, combining technology with journalism

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: OTV, Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Television Limited (OTV) has introduced the state's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor named Lisa. The introduction of Lisa, the AI news anchor, took place at a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Jagi Mangat Panda, the managing director of OTV, highlighted the importance of embracing technological advancements. She stated that in today's digital age, where people spend more time on the internet, OTV aims to keep up with the times. The introduction of Lisa, the first AI anchor in Odisha's regional television broadcasting arena, signifies a new era in television journalism.

“There was a time when a computer used to be an astonishing thing. But time has changed and nowadays, people are spending more time on the internet. Therefore, keeping pace with the time, OTV, which successfully completed 25 years in television journalism, has set another milestone by introducing Odisha’s first Artificial Intelligence news anchor," Panda said in a report released by OTV.

Panda emphasised that the viewers' preferences have evolved, with a focus on finding specific angles and answers in news stories. In this regard, AI can be a valuable tool in repetitive tasks and data analysis.

"The use of AI has just begun in television broadcasting and for that reason, AI news anchor Lisa is all set to create many new milestones. Lisa is the first AI anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena. Similarly, Lisa is also the first Odia news anchor," she added.

Litisha Mangat Panda, the Digital Business Head of OTV, stated that Lisa is both Odisha's and India's first AI anchor. She added that Lisa utilises the power of AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver news accurately and efficiently, combining technology with journalism.

"We are hoping to get her trained to the level in which she could interact with others easily," she added.

Lisa currently presents news in Odia and English on OTV's television and digital platforms. However, efforts are underway to enhance Lisa's proficiency in Odia. Lisa can be found on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The network has also released footage of Lisa on Twitter.

Meet Lisa, OTV and Odisha’s first AI news anchor set to revolutionize TV Broadcasting & Journalism#AIAnchorLisa #Lisa #Odisha #OTVNews #OTVAnchorLisa pic.twitter.com/NDm9ZAz8YW

— OTV (@otvnews) July 9, 2023
In April, Kuwait news had also debuted their own AI new presenter, 'Fedha.' Kuwait news and Kuwait Times had unveiled the AI presenter on their Twitter feed with the caption, "What kind of news would you like to introduce #فضة to our new colleague? .. Share your opinions."

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

#فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية

• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb

— كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023
While the technology is promising, with the rapid rise of AI there are also concerns around the potential threats technology may create especially around the spread of misinformation and disinformation as well as its impact on the job market.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Adani Enterprises allots Rs 5,985-cr worth shares to anchor investors

Street Signs: Anchor lock-in expiry, reversal of fortune for ETFs & more

LIVE: FIR against unknown people in connection with Odisha train mishap

Uber app glitch costs US couple $29,994 for a ride in Costa Rica

Tracking the sun with automation for efficiency in solar power production

Firms coming forward to understand generative AI guidelines: Nasscom exec

Precise, personal campaigns: When brand AI comes to advertising industry

On an exciting growth path in India, committed to serve market, says AMD

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOdisha BS Web ReportsArtificial Intelligence in newsroomsAI news presenter

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story