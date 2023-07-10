Odisha Television introduces Lisa, India's first AI news presenter

Odisha Television Limited (OTV) has introduced the state's first artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor named Lisa. The introduction of Lisa, the AI news anchor, took place at a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Jagi Mangat Panda, the managing director of OTV, highlighted the importance of embracing technological advancements. She stated that in today's digital age, where people spend more time on the internet, OTV aims to keep up with the times. The introduction of Lisa, the first AI anchor in Odisha's regional television broadcasting arena, signifies a new era in television journalism.

“There was a time when a computer used to be an astonishing thing. But time has changed and nowadays, people are spending more time on the internet. Therefore, keeping pace with the time, OTV, which successfully completed 25 years in television journalism, has set another milestone by introducing Odisha’s first Artificial Intelligence news anchor," Panda said in a report released by OTV.

Panda emphasised that the viewers' preferences have evolved, with a focus on finding specific angles and answers in news stories. In this regard, AI can be a valuable tool in repetitive tasks and data analysis.

"The use of AI has just begun in television broadcasting and for that reason, AI news anchor Lisa is all set to create many new milestones. Lisa is the first AI anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena. Similarly, Lisa is also the first Odia news anchor," she added.

Litisha Mangat Panda, the Digital Business Head of OTV, stated that Lisa is both Odisha's and India's first AI anchor. She added that Lisa utilises the power of AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver news accurately and efficiently, combining technology with journalism.

"We are hoping to get her trained to the level in which she could interact with others easily," she added.

Lisa currently presents news in Odia and English on OTV's television and digital platforms. However, efforts are underway to enhance Lisa's proficiency in Odia. Lisa can be found on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The network has also released footage of Lisa on Twitter.

In April, Kuwait news had also debuted their own AI new presenter, 'Fedha.' Kuwait news and Kuwait Times had unveiled the AI presenter on their Twitter feed with the caption, "What kind of news would you like to introduce #فضة to our new colleague? .. Share your opinions."

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي



• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية



• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023

While the technology is promising, with the rapid rise of AI there are also concerns around the potential threats technology may create especially around the spread of misinformation and disinformation as well as its impact on the job market.