OnePlus 12 series launch LIVE: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

OnePlus is gearing up for the much-anticipated India launch of its OnePlus 12-series, including the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. The official unveiling is set to take place at the “Smooth Beyond Belief” event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm (IST), the event will broadcast globally via live stream on OnePlus' official website and YouTube channel. To make the viewing experience seamless, an embedded video below will facilitate direct access to the live stream. At the event, OnePlus would introduce the OnePlus 12 series that it touted as a "dual flagship" offering distinct attributes for consumers to choose according to their preferences. Alongside, OnePlus would launch the OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds, promising an elevated audio experience with enhanced noise cancellation compared to their predecessor. The OnePlus 12, initially launched in China on December 5, is expected to maintain its global variant's specifications, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24GB RAM, and storage options up to 1TB. The device is set to bring the latest in 5G technology, promising a seamless and fast connectivity experience. Alongside the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R is poised to make its debut, offering a unique set of features. Ahead of the launch event, OnePlus has already disclosed key specifications for the 12R, including a ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO (fourth gen) technology for variable refresh rates. Notably, the 12R will boast a larger 5,500 mAh battery, supporting SUPERVOOC fast charging. The anticipated OnePlus 12R price and other details will be unveiled during the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the OnePlus 12 series launch as we bring you the most comprehensive coverage from the “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief” event.