OnePlus 13 might launch in October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: What to expect

China’s OnePlus might unveil its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 13 series smartphone, earlier than expected. OnePlus generally launches its flagship smartphones in December or January, however, according to media reports, the OnePlus 13 series could launch as early as next-month, in the company’s home country.

This also suggests that the OnePlus 13 smartphone will be among the first to get the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

OnePlus 13: What to expect ALSO READ: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review: Among the best wireless earbuds for Android, iOS Display: The OnePlus 13 smartphone is expected to feature a quad-curved display at the front, unlike the previous generation model that had display curving only towards the sides. The display itself is expected to be a 6.8-inch panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: At the back, OnePlus 13 might get a more squared-off camera module instead of the circular design found on OnePlus 12 series smartphones. Apart from the new design, OnePlus is expected to bring significant upgrades to the smartphone’s imaging capabilities as well. OnePlus 13 might get the dual 50MP periscopic cameras from the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, offering 6x optical zoom. The primary camera will likely be the 50MP sensor from its predecessor.

Performance: The OnePlus 13 would likely be among the first smartphones to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 flagship chip which is set to be unveiled in October. Qualcomm has already confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature the company’s Oryon CPU that also powers the company’s Snapdragon X Elite platform for PCs. The new processor will likely be accompanied by up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Battery: The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by a 6000mAh battery, likely based on the company’s new “Glacier Battery” technology. Announced earlier this year, OnePlus Glacier Battery technology offers 23.1 per cent higher energy density than standard graphite battery, allowing the company to pack higher capacity batteries into smartphones without significant change in thickness.