OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect
OnePlus said the Buds Pro 3 will elevate the features that the company offered in previous generation models. The wireless earbuds are expected to feature ANC, up to 50dBPrakruti Mishra New Delhi
OnePlus is set to launch the Buds Pro 3 on August 20. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker said that its third-generation wireless earbuds will deliver “the best audio experience OnePlus has ever provided”. Although specific details have not been confirmed, the Buds Pro 3 are expected to feature a dual-driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The company indicated that the Buds Pro 3 will enhance the features offered on the previous generation models.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Where to watch
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be unveiled at 6:30 pm (IST) on August 20. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: What to expect
A teaser image released by OnePlus suggests that the Buds Pro 3 will feature a rounded charging case with a leather-like texture. According to a report by Smartprix, the upcoming earbuds will include dual drivers with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds are also expected to offer active noise cancelling (ANC) up to 50dB. In addition to standard Bluetooth codecs such as sub-band coding (SBC), the flagship earbuds are anticipated to support lossless audio with the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). The Buds Pro 3 are expected to support Bluetooth version 5.4 and provide ultra-low latency audio with a delay of just 94 milliseconds.
Regarding battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are reported to offer up to 43 hours of usage with the charging case, an increase of 4 hours over the Buds Pro 2. The earbuds are also expected to support quick charging and are anticipated to be rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Launch livestream