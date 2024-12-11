OpenAI continues announcement streak, releases 'Canvas' workspace interface

Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has begun rolling out the “Canvas” workspace interface for its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. Previewed in October this year, the Canvas interface enables users to collaborate with ChatGPT on various projects, including writing, coding, and more.

ChatGPT Canvas: What is it?

The Canvas interface functions as a collaborative document, but instead of working with other people, users collaborate with ChatGPT. In this setup, ChatGPT acts as a copy editor or code reviewer, providing inline feedback and suggestions while considering the entire project context.

The interface has two main sections: a conversation pane on the left and a working area on the right. Users can interact with ChatGPT in the chat pane to specify tasks or actions for the workspace. Quick actions initiated from the chat interface reflect directly in the Canvas workspace.

A shortcuts menu offers a variety of options, such as:

For writing: “Suggest edits,” “Adjust length,” and “Change reading level.”

For coding: “Review code,” “Add logs,” “Add comments,” and “Fix bugs.”

ChatGPT Canvas: What is new?

OpenAI has introduced several enhancements to the Canvas interface:

A streamlined copy-and-paste experience for importing text and code into the workspace.

Compatibility with custom GPT chatbots for collaborative work.

The ability to run Python code directly in Canvas, with ChatGPT fixing bugs based on console errors.

ChatGPT Canvas: Availability

The ChatGPT Canvas interface is now available to all users, including those on the free tier, via the web and the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows. A rollout for the ChatGPT Mac app is expected soon.

Users can access Canvas through the “Canvas” option in the tools dropdown menu in ChatGPT’s text field. Additionally, Canvas opens automatically when ChatGPT detects a scenario where it could be beneficial. Users can also prompt ChatGPT within a conversation to activate the Canvas interface.

12 days of OpenAI: Highlights so far

In its ongoing streak of announcements, OpenAI has unveiled several new features and upgrades, enhancing its AI ecosystem for users and developers alike. Here is a recap of the major updates announced so far:

ChatGPT Pro subscription plan

OpenAI introduced a new ChatGPT Pro subscription plan, offering subscribers access to all AI models and advanced features. The plan is designed to cater to power users with enhanced capabilities.

O1-series reasoning model

The company launched the o1-series reasoning model, aimed at improving the performance and reasoning capabilities of ChatGPT. Additionally, the o1 Turbo mode was introduced exclusively for ChatGPT Pro subscribers, providing faster and more efficient responses.

Sora: Video generation model

OpenAI rolled out a video generation model, Sora, for paid ChatGPT subscribers. Sora enables users to generate videos of up to 20 seconds in 1080p resolution, offering a creative tool for content generation. It works with text, photos, and videos inputs.

Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program