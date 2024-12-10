Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI releases Sora: All you need to know about AI video generation model

OpenAI releases Sora: All you need to know about AI video generation model

With Sora, OpenAI enables ChatGPT Pro subscription members to create 20-second videos in up to 1080p resolution, with watermark-free downloads available

OpenAI's Sora

OpenAI's Sora

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced the rollout of its video generation model Sora, which is designed to take text, image, and video inputs and generate a new video as an output. It is a standalone service and not integrated into ChatGPT. The video generation tool is accessible through its own dedicated website and operates separately from ChatGPT. However, it requires a ChatGPT Plus or the new Pro subscription.
 
OpenAI has also introduced a faster version, Sora Turbo, which the company claims significantly outperforms the original Sora model previewed in February this year.
 
What is new in OpenAI’s Sora?
 
 
OpenAI stated that premium subscribers can generate videos in 1080p resolution, up to 20 seconds long, and in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. Sora accepts text, images, and videos as input prompts, enabling users to extend, remix, and blend content or generate entirely new creations from text.

More From This Section

Google Willow chip

Google announces Willow quantum computing chip: All you need to know

google, google logo

Google says it has cracked quantum computing challenge with a new chip

Top five gadgets with novel design

Tech recap 2024: Earbuds to smartphones, top five gadgets with novel design

Washing machine

Japanese AI-powered human washing machine: Wash, dry your body in 15 mins

Tech Wrap December 9

Tech wrap Dec 9: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series, Grok AI, Realme 14 Pro

The updated Sora interface includes a storyboard tool, allowing users to specify inputs for each frame with precision. The interface also features sections like "Featured" and "Recent" feeds, showcasing user creations, along with “All Videos,” “Favourites,” and “Upload” sections for easier navigation.
 
Availability and subscriptions
 
The Sora video generator is available with ChatGPT Plus and the new ChatGPT Pro subscriptions. With ChatGPT Plus, users can generate videos up to 5 seconds long in 720p resolution, with a limit of 50 videos.
 
The Pro subscription offers enhanced capabilities, including 20-second videos in 1080p resolution, five concurrent generations, and a usage limit of 500 video creations. Additionally, Pro subscribers can download videos without watermarks.
 
Limitations of OpenAI’s Sora
 
OpenAI has implemented safeguards, including default visible watermarks on videos and an internal search tool to verify content origins using technical attributes.
 
To prevent misuse, particularly with materials like deepfakes, OpenAI is currently restricting uploads of content featuring people. However, the company plans to enable this feature in the future after refining deepfake mitigation measures.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI rolls out text-to-video tool Sora for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

OpenAi

OpenAI aims more investment by removing 'AGI' clause with Microsoft

o1 pro mode with ChatGPT Pro subscription (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI kicks off announcement spree with o1 launch: All you need to know

OpenAI

OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT subscription for use in research purposes

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon