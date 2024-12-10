Tech wrap Dec 10: Google's quantum computing chip, OpenAI Sora, Moto g35 5G

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google introduces its new quantum computing chip Willow. OpenAI releases video generator Sora. Moto g35 5G budget smartphone launched. Reddit Answers AI. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Google researchers have unveiled Willow, a next-generation quantum computing chip. The company claims Willow harnesses quantum mechanics to outperform classical computers and supercomputers significantly. But how does quantum computing work, and how does it differ from conventional computing?
   
OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, has introduced Sora, its new video generation model. Sora takes text, image, and video inputs to create new video outputs. The tool functions as a standalone service with its own dedicated website and is not integrated into ChatGPT. Users need a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription to access Sora.
   
Motorola, a Lenovo-owned brand, has launched the Moto g35 5G in India. Priced at ₹9,999, it is touted as the first device in its segment to support 12 5G bands. The smartphone features a full-HD+ display and a 50-megapixel camera that supports 4K video recording.

Reddit has introduced Reddit Answers, an AI-powered conversational tool designed to facilitate searches across the platform. This chatbot retrieves real conversations and insights from Reddit communities, providing users with information, recommendations, and discussions on various topics.
   
Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S25 series in January next year. Like its predecessor, the series is expected to include three models, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra likely to stand out for its significant upgrades in design, camera capabilities, and performance, including 16GB RAM optimised for on-device AI tasks.
   
Apple plans to switch its MacBook Pro displays from mini-LED to OLED technology by 2026, according to a report by 9To5Mac citing research firm Omdia. The new models are also expected to eliminate the notch cutout in favour of a Dynamic Island-style design, similar to recent iPhone models.
   
Google has collaborated with the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to launch YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages, including sign language. This initiative aims to provide free educational content for students from grades 1-12 and support teachers.
   
Starting March 1, 2025, Google Maps will increase the free usage limits for developers globally, allowing free access to each of its products within a monthly cap.
   
As 2024 draws to a close, Google has released its list of top search trends among Indian internet users. From the Indian Premier League to K-dramas, the list provides insight into the most-searched topics this year.
   
In 2024, electronics brands pushed design boundaries to merge aesthetics with functionality. From customisable smartphones to earbuds tailored for situational awareness, these innovations redefined user interaction with technology.
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

