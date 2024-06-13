OPPO F27 Pro Plus with IP69 water, dust protection launching today: Details

OPPO F27 Pro Plus is set to debut in India on June 12 at 12 pm. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as India’s first “super-rugged, monsoon-ready smartphone”, the smartphone will be IP69-rated for ingress protection against water and dust. Additionally, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone will boast Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard certification for build quality – confirmed the company ahead of the launch.

OPPO F27 Pro Plus: What to expect

OPPO on its official website stated that the F27 Pro Plus will be offered in two colours: Dust Pink and Midnight Navy. Both these colour variants will feature a leather texture on the back that the company said has stain-resistance capabilities. On the front, the F27 Pro Plus will sport a 3D curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The OPPO F27 Pro Plus smartphone will sport a circular camera module with a triple-camera setup on the rear together with a flashlight that will be placed symmetrically within a ring shaped metallic ring that OPPO calls “Cosmos Ring Design”.

As for the highlight feature, OPPO has confirmed the Swiss SGS five-star rating for drop resistance and US military standard (MIL-STD-810H method 516.8) certification for build quality. Moreover, OPPO confirmed, the F27 Pro Plus will boast waterproof microphone, speaker openings, SIM card slot pinhole and USB port. OPPO said the smartphone’s microphone openings and earpiece speaker will be covered by a film that will allow audio to pass through but keeps the water out, and the USB unit will be secured with a silicone ring. With these protections in place, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus is said to clear the following three ingress protection (IP) certifications: