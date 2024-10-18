OPPO previews iOS-inspired ColorOS 15 UI, based on Android 15: What's new

China’s OPPO has revealed its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface in the home country. Along with redesign interface elements across the system, new animations and transition effects, ColorOS 15 introduces an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that has an interface similar to Apple’s Siri on iPhones. There is also an AirDrop-like feature for sharing images, videos, and documents with an iPhone.

ColorOS 15 will start rolling out in November to OPPO smartphones in China, beginning with the OPPO Find X7 series and the OPPO Find N3 series foldables. Although the company has not announced the global version of the new UI, it is expected to be along the same lines as the Chinese version. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OPPO ColorOS 15: What’s new

OPPO stated that the new ColorOS 15 brings a completely new experience with new animations and smoother transitions. It also features a redesigned lock screen with 3D effects and new UI elements, such as the iPhone’s Dynamic Island-like “Direct Fluid Cloud” bar that expands from the camera cutout to display important details like a timer, recording, and more.

More From This Section

OPPO is also introducing its own virtual assistant called “Super Xiaobu Assistant,” which will offer system-level interaction and responses to queries with a single click. Moreover, OPPO’s virtual assistant has a similar UI to the new Siri interface, complete with a glowing border around the screen. Other notable AI assistance features include Google’s Circle to Search-like “One Circle Question” feature and a “Photo Q&A” tool for responding to visual queries. AI is further integrated into the system with various image editing features for improving the resolution of zoomed-in pictures and for removing blur and reflections in images. There are also AI-powered productivity tools, such as AI Voice Summary for summarising video calls and AI Notes for writing assistance.

ColorOS 15 also offers a new AirDrop-like file-sharing feature that allows users to share images, videos, and files with an iPhone with just a single tap. Other notable changes include an improved split-screen setup for multitasking, newly designed Quick Settings, and more.