OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The OPPO K12x 5G is now available for purchase in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO.

In addition, OPPO confirmed that the smartphone has 360-degree damage-proof armour body and twice-reinforced Panda Glass display protection. The smartphone supports up to 1TB expandable memory via microSD card slot. In addition, RAM can be expanded by up to 8GB by borrowing from storage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OPPO K12x 5G: Variant and introductory offers

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 15,999

Colours: Midnight Violet, Breeze Blue

More From This Section

As for the introductory offers, OPPO is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on cards from select banks. In addition, OPPO is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) of up to three months.

The OPPO K12x 5G is available for purchase on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Rear camera: 32MP primary + 2MP portrait

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5100mAh

Charging: 45W wired