Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a discounted price on Amazon: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a discounted price on e-commerce platform Amazon India. Launched at Rs 129,999 onwards, the artificial intelligence enhanced smartphone is currently available at Rs 99,349 onwards. Besides discounts, Amazon India is offering bank offers and no-cost EMI on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, only the base model with 256GB storage is currently available on e-commerce platform. Below are the details ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G: Check price, specs, availability, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Launch pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,29,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,39,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 1,59,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Discounted Price

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,349

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Other offers

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is offered with a bumped-up exchange discount in which consumers can trade-in an old device for the Samsung premium flagship and get up to Rs 60,600 off. Moreover, there are bank offers and no-interest equated monthly instalment option available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Details

Samsung has recently upgraded its premium flagship smartphone to One UI 6.1.1, adding new Galaxy AI features that were initially launched with the Galaxy Z series foldable devices. The update includes new AI capabilities like "Listening Mode" in Interpreter, "Composer" for Chat Assist, and "Suggested Replies" in the Messages app. It also features a revamped Samsung Notes app with functionalities such as "PDF Overlay Translation" and "Sketch to Image."

These new features complement the original Galaxy AI tools that the smartphone debuted with, including Google's gesture-based "Circle to Search." This feature has been enhanced in the update to offer math equation-solving capabilities, along with generative editing options in the Photos app.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm