OnePlus 13 appears on Weibo with redesigned frame, camera module: Report

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will not bring significant design changes over predecessor, except for flat metallic frame sandwiched between the front and the back glass that will be curved from all sides

OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
China’s OnePlus is set to launch its 2025 flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in the home country soon. While the company has been dropping hints revealing details about the upcoming smartphone, images of the OnePlus 13 have reportedly surfaced online, revealing some key design changes.

According to a report by Android Authority, the first look of the new OnePlus 13 smartphone has appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo ahead of the official launch. If the circulating images are accurate, the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus will feature a sleek flat metallic frame, sandwiched between a quad-curved display and similarly designed back glass. This design is reminiscent of OPPO’s Reno 12 Pro, which launched earlier this year.

While the images show the OnePlus 13 featuring a circular camera module similar to its predecessor, there are notable design changes. The Hasselblad logo is now embossed on the right side above a thin metal bar, which likely runs from the frame to the metallic ring encircling the elevated rear camera section.

OnePlus 13: What to expect

OnePlus recently announced that it will unveil the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for its smartphones this month. This suggests that the OnePlus 13 will be the first smartphone to run on the new software when it launches outside China, likely by the end of this year.

In the lead-up to the launch, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and will support Apple’s MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging. It has also disclosed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will feature BOE’s second-generation Oriental display with a quad-curved design, supporting low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments. It is expected to have a 2K resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.
For photography, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will likely be accompanied by a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, developed on the company’s Glacier Battery technology, which was unveiled earlier this year.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

