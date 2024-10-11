OPPO Find X8 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400, launching in Oct

OPPO is set to launch the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones later this month. The Chinese smartphone maker announced via a post on Weibo that it will host the Find X8 series launch event in China on October 24 and confirmed that the new devices will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Find X8 Ultra will not be launched alongside these devices and is expected to debut in the first quarter of next year. OPPO has also announced that it will launch the Find N5 foldable, the successor to the Find N3 from 2023. ALSO READ: MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 for next-generation premium AI smartphones Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The post did not provide further details. However, OPPO has previously teased some specifications of the Find X8, including a flat display with slim bezels similar to the iPhone 16 series. Leaks now suggest that the Find X8 will feature a curved display instead. The smartphone is expected to run on ColorOS 15, OPPO's Android 15-based user interface, and will likely be equipped with a 5700mAh battery supporting 80W wired charging. The announcement follows the launch of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400.

Both variants of the series are anticipated to feature OPPO’s new Glacier Battery technology, which offers greater capacity while maintaining the same physical size as a lithium-ion battery. The Find X8 series is also expected to come with a 10x zoom camera and support for magnetic accessories such as a magnetic power bank and a 30W wireless charger.

The devices will be available for purchase in China following the announcement. OPPO has confirmed that the smartphones will be available in European markets, although the timeline for their release has not yet been disclosed.