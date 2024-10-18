Samsung has announced the launch date for what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The new foldable smartphone was expected to launch this month, and with this announcement, the company has confirmed that a new device will be launched on October 21. This new device may well be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Samsung made the announcement on its Korean website, accompanied by a video teaser on YouTube. The teaser shows a foldable device in an envelope and emphasises its thinness by depicting someone sliding the envelope containing the foldable under a door. “Samsung Electronics will unveil a new Galaxy with yet another innovation on October 21st,” states the announcement on Samsung Newsroom, translated from Korean.