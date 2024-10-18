Samsung has announced the launch date for what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The new foldable smartphone was expected to launch this month, and with this announcement, the company has confirmed that a new device will be launched on October 21. This new device may well be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.
Samsung made the announcement on its Korean website, accompanied by a video teaser on YouTube. The teaser shows a foldable device in an envelope and emphasises its thinness by depicting someone sliding the envelope containing the foldable under a door. “Samsung Electronics will unveil a new Galaxy with yet another innovation on October 21st,” states the announcement on Samsung Newsroom, translated from Korean.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to be thinner than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. Leaks reportedly suggest a thickness of 10.66mm when folded. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch folding screen, both slightly larger than those found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to Android Authority, rumours suggest that the device will include a 200MP main camera, a less prominent display crease, and S Pen support. This new book-style foldable smartphone could feature a titanium body, similar to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is expected to launch exclusively in Korea and China, but it could make its way to the Indian market. Previously, Samsung had also listed a Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Special Edition) model on its website in India.