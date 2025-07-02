OPPO Reno 14 series, Pad SE to launch on July 3: Livestream, what to expect

OPPO is set to launch the Reno 14 series smartphones and Pad SE tablet in India on July 3. Both these devices were initially launched in China, and are now on their way to the Indian market. Therefore, the Indian-bound models of these devices are expected to retain the specifications of their China counterparts. Here is all you need to know:

OPPO Reno 14 series and Pad SE: Launch event details

Date: July 3, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Livestream: OPPO India YouTube channel

OPPO has confirmed that Reno 14 series will feature triple-camera setup and offer AI-powered multimedia editing tools such as AI Voice Enhancer, AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, and more. For the Pad SE, OPPO has confirmed that the Android tablet will pack a 9340 mAh battery.

OPPO Reno 14 series: What we know so far The Reno 14 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 6,200mAh battery. OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 14 Pro will feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, comprising a main OV50E sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 116-degree ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto JN5 sensor offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. At the front, it will sport a 50MP JN5 camera with autofocus. The device is expected to feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP69-rated protection against dust and water.

The Reno 14 is expected to be largely identical to the Pro model in terms of overall design and display technology, with a few key differences. It is likely to feature a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display, a different camera configuration, and a lower-capacity 6,000mAh battery. On the rear, the Reno 14 is confirmed to include a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front camera is expected to be a 50MP unit. The device will support 80W fast charging. Reno 14 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP OV50E (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x optical, 120x digital) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP JN5 with autofocus

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Protection: IP69-rated dust and water resistance Reno 14: Expected specifications Display: 6.59-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front Camera: 50MP with autofocus

Battery: 6,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired OPPO Pad SE: What to expect The OPPO Pad SE will feature an 11-inch LCD eye-care display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness.