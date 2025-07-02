OPPO Reno 14 series, Pad SE to launch on July 3: Livestream, what to expect

OPPO Reno 14 series and Pad SE: Launch event details
- Date: July 3, 2025
- Time: 12:00 PM IST
- Livestream: OPPO India YouTube channel
OPPO Reno 14 series: What we know so far
- Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Rear Camera: 50MP OV50E (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (3.5x optical, 120x digital) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 50MP JN5 with autofocus
- Battery: 6,200mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- Protection: IP69-rated dust and water resistance
- Display: 6.59-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front Camera: 50MP with autofocus
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
OPPO Pad SE: What to expect
- Body: 7.39mm thickness
- Colours: Starlight Silver, Twilight Blue
- Battery: 9,340mAh with 33W charging
- Playback: Up to 11 hours of video, 80 hours of music
- Power Saving: Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode with up to 800 days standby
- Audio: Quad speakers with Hi-Res audio
- Certifications: TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free
OPPO Reno 14 series and Pad SE: Launch livestream
