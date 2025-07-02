Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL: What to expect from upcoming Google smartphones

Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL: What to expect from upcoming Google smartphones

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may debut with Tensor G5, up to 1TB storage, triple rear cameras, 42MP selfie camera, and fast charging; launch expected in August, reports Android Headlines

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Google is likely to launch its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 10 series, in August, with leaks suggesting major upgrades across performance, display, and camera. While the company has yet to confirm the launch or model names, alleged specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 pro XL reported by Android Headlines offer an early look at what to expect.
 
Both devices are expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 and feature nearly identical triple-camera setups, positioning them as premium offerings in the Pixel 10 lineup, which may also include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and more.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: What to expect

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,856 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It will likely come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both front and back.
 
The phone could ship with 16GB RAM and offer storage variants ranging from 128GB to 1TB.
 
The triple rear camera setup may include:
  • 50MP primary sensor
  • 48MP ultrawide-angle lens with macro functionality
  • 48MP telephoto lens with macro capabilities
On the front, the phone is tipped to sport a 42MP selfie camera.
Powering the device would be a 4,870mAh battery with support for:
  • 29W wired charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Qi2 wireless standard

Pixel 10 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Processor: Google Tensor G5
  • Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness
  • Glass: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 48MP (ultrawide) + 48MP (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 42MP
  • Battery: 4,870mAh
  • Charging: 29W wired, 15W wireless, Qi2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: What to expect

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to retain most specifications of the Pro model, but with upgrades in display size, battery, and charging speed. It may feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels, also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
 
Like the Pro, it may come with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
 
Camera specs are expected to mirror those of the Pixel 10 Pro, though the macro mode may vary slightly. Reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro can focus as close as 2cm, while the Pro XL may have a macro focus distance of 10cm.
 
The front camera is also expected to be a 42MP unit.
 
Battery capacity is expected to be 5,200mAh, with support for:
  • 39W wired charging
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Qi2 wireless charging

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Expected specifications

  • Processor: Google Tensor G5
  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness
  • Glass: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 48MP (ultrawide) + 48MP (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 42MP
  • Battery: 5,200mAh
  • Charging: 39W wired, 15W wireless, Qi2

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

