Pluckk implements computer vision tech to check defects in fruits, veggies

Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable company Pluckk is investing heavily in artificial intelligence-driven solutions for sorting and grading food products such as apples, mangoes, onions, and tomatoes. One of the applications of the computer vision technology and machine learning-based approach is to analyse produce to detect defects such as cuts, cracks, and pressure damage.

Pluckk said it is investing in such technologies as part of its strong commitment to quality. This is critical as the firm scales up operations to meet diverse customer needs across retail, restaurants, food manufacturers, and marketplaces. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Food quality and traceability are at the heart of Pluckk’s promise of delivering fresh, clean, and healthy products. As we continue to expand rapidly into new cities and platforms, the adoption of advanced technology is key to maintaining this promise,” said Chitresh Jain, chief technology officer, Pluckk. “We have successfully implemented these AI-driven technologies in one of our distribution centres and plan to extend them across all our centres by the end of the year.”



These technologies play a key role for Pluckk in areas such as food quality, food wastage, traceability, and consistency.

Pluckk has developed custom AI models integrated with machine learning algorithms and computer vision technologies to meet these challenges. These advancements include specialised hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, which automate the inward and outward processes. These effectively eliminate human error and allow for real-time, remote management by quality specialists.

Pluckk said the AI models utilise deep learning techniques to ensure that the products meeting stringent quality specifications are approved, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. This technology is employed for both incoming raw products and outgoing finished goods.



One of the key features for the inward process includes capturing each SKU (stock-keeping unit) with zero manual errors through automated weight and volume measurements.

Regarding visual quality checks, the company said the system employs convolutional neural networks for rapid, accurate quality assessment, detecting defects and their severity with over 99 per cent accuracy.





Another feature is geo-location tracking. This ensures full traceability of quality and quantity via GPS (global positioning systems) and RFID (radio-frequency identification).

There is also vendor classification. This includes real-time digitised data for consistent quality improvements through data analytics and predictive modelling. There is also temperature monitoring. The process uses infrared thermography for single-scan quality control, which is crucial for product longevity.



For outbound processes, the company said that it leverages robotic process automation to ensure the correct ingredients. This minimises wastage and maintains consistency across its meal kits and value-added products.

Founded in 2021 by Pratik Gupta, Pluckk aims to build India’s first digital commerce business to serve the growing demand for lifestyle-oriented fresh produce. The company’s proposition is centred on global food trends ranging from vegan, carb alternatives, gut health, and immunity to plant-forward eating to prevent diabetes and mental health.

The firm recently clocked an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore during the financial year 2024.



The company has plans to double its revenues in the next 12 months and expand its presence to 15 cities over the next three years. Currently, Pluckk operates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune, and is available on over eight marketplace platforms. It connects farmers to half a million homes, delivering over 2 million products every month. With the company’s listing on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and other such platforms, it now serves a customer base of 500,000.

It sources fruits and vegetables from over 1,000 partner farms. The products are traceable to their farmer origin, ozone-washed to remove germs and pesticides, and certified non-GMO (genetically modified foods).