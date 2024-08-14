Apple adds home screen management to iPhone mirroring in new betas: Report

In the latest betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple has introduced the ability to rearrange the iPhone home screen through a new jiggle mode, as reported by 9to5Mac. When iPhone Mirroring debuted in beta, there was no support for managing the home screen, but this new functionality changes that.

After enabling iPhone Mirroring, users can long-press on the home screen using either a Mac's mouse or trackpad to enter jiggle mode. The feature works similarly to the iPhone, allowing users to drag icons and widgets between different pages. In jiggle mode, apps can be deleted or rearranged, new widgets can be added, widget sizes can be adjusted, dark mode icons can be enabled, and icon tinting can be managed.

Apple previously allowed users to edit the iPhone’s Home screen using iTunes, but this feature was removed during the transition from iTunes to Music. The earlier betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia did not include this functionality.

This new feature, which enables users to edit the iPhone Home screen through iPhone Mirroring, is reportedly available in the latest betas of iOS 18, iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

However, iPhone Mirroring in macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 still does not allow access to the Notification Centre, Control Centre, or editing the iPhone’s Lock screen; these can only be viewed through the Mac’s Notification Centre. It remains unclear whether these features will be added before the official launch of macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 in the upcoming autumn.