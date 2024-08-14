iPhones to Mac mini and AirPods: List of devices Apple could launch in 2024

Apple is set for a big year in 2024, beginning with the anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series in September. The new iPhone models are expected to be accompanied by other ecosystem products, including the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, new AirPods models, and more. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch new Mac models later this year, including the M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro. Here is a rundown of all the devices Apple is anticipated to launch in 2024:

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to bring significant upgrades. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are likely to feature slightly larger displays than their predecessors and an improved ultra-wide angle camera. The 5x zoom-capable telephoto camera, previously exclusive to the Pro Max variant, is expected to be standard across both models this year. The standard iPhone 16 models are also expected to sport a new rear camera layout with a vertical alignment. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are anticipated to replace the Mute Switch with an Action Button.

All iPhone 16 models are expected to receive a performance boost, with all four models likely to feature the new A18 chip. Apple has traditionally used last-generation flagship chips for its standard models, but this could change this year. While all four iPhone 16 models are expected to use the A18 chip, the Pro models may still differentiate themselves by incorporating additional Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) cores.

The iPhone 16 series could also introduce a new physical button for controlling camera actions. However, it is unclear whether this feature will be exclusive to the Pro models or available across the entire range.

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to see a significant size upgrade compared to the previous generation. Reports suggest that the new smaller-sized model will match the size of the Apple Watch Series 9’s larger model, while the larger variant could have a screen similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 10 could feature a slimmer chassis and a new chip.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Details about the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra are scarce, but it is expected to receive a performance boost with a new chip. Apple may also introduce a new Black Titanium colour option for this model.

Apple Watch SE

Apple is likely to launch the next-generation Apple Watch SE in 2024. Reports suggest that the 2024 model could feature a rigid plastic body, reducing manufacturing costs and potentially making it more accessible.

AirPods 4

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple could release two variants of the AirPods 4: a standard, more affordable version and a premium option. Both models are expected to feature a USB-C charging case and a design inspired by the AirPods Pro. The higher-end model is expected to include features like Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Find My support, which will be absent from the standard variant.

AirPods Max 2

Apple is also expected to update the AirPods Max this year with a USB-C charging port. The new model may include features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalised Audio, currently available on the AirPods Pro 2.

MacBook Pro (M4)

Apple introduced the M4 chip earlier this year with the iPad Pro, highlighting its improved Neural Engine for handling AI workloads. This new chip is also expected to power the next-generation MacBook Pro. Apple is likely to offer new MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, each with different configurations.

Mac mini M4

Apple is expected to completely redesign the Mac mini in 2024. The new model will reportedly be significantly smaller than its predecessor, potentially the size of an Apple TV set-top box, and is expected to be powered by the M4 chip.

iMac

Apple is expected to update the iMac with the new M4 chip. The 2024 model is also likely to receive new accessories featuring USB-C connectivity.

iPads

After updating the iPad Pro and iPad Air earlier this year, Apple is expected to release new iPad Mini and standard iPad models by the end of 2024. While not many changes are anticipated for these models, both the iPad Mini and the 11th generation iPad are expected to feature new processors. Reports suggest that the iPad Mini could even be powered by an M-series chip this year.