POCO X8 Pro series launch on Mar 17: MediaTek chips, big batteries expected

POCO Global has confirmed that the POCO X8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the POCO X8 Pro Max will be powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor. With this, the upcoming models could become the first smartphones in India to use MediaTek’s latest chipsets.

The teaser image posted by the company shows the X8 Pro in white and the X8 Pro Max in Black, both with a metal frame and dual rear cameras. According to a report from FoneArena, the upcoming smartphones could be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 MAX.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 were launched earlier this year. Previously, OPPO had also confirmed that its upcoming Find X9s will be powered by the Dimensity 9500s SoC, which is built on a 3nm process.

According to the report, the X8 Pro will likely get a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone may feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 20MP front camera. The POCO X8 Pro will likely pack a 6500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. The report noted that the Indian variant could get a 7560mAh battery, similar to the REDMI Turbo 5.

The POCO X8 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 9000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging, similar to the Redmi Turbo 5 MAX.