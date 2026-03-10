Apple may launch smart home display with AI Siri around iOS 27 rollout

Apple may launch its anticipated smart home display later this year, with the device reportedly targeted for release around the rollout of iOS 27. According to a report by 9To5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the product has already been completed internally, but its launch has been delayed due to the pending rollout of Apple’s upgraded Siri features.

ALSO READ: Apple now makes about 25% of iPhones in India amid US-China trade tensions The report said Apple had originally planned to release the device earlier this year alongside the updated Siri. However, the timeline shifted after the Siri upgrade did not arrive as expected. The company is now said to be targeting a launch around September, when the new Siri capabilities are anticipated to be ready.

Apple smart home display: What to expect According to Gurman, the device resembles a square iPad-style display that can either be attached to a speaker base or mounted on a wall. Earlier reports have indicated that the screen could be a 7-inch LCD panel and may feature a magnetic wall-mounting system similar to MagSafe. Gurman also stated that the interface the device runs will likely feature circular app icons arranged in a layout similar to the Apple Watch home screen. However, this contradicts previous reports suggesting that the device could run a new “homeOS” interface that includes widgets and layouts similar to the iPhone’s StandBy mode.

The upgraded AI-powered Siri is expected to play a key role in how users interact with the device, enabling voice commands for navigation, automation, and smart home controls. The device is essentially expected to function as a central control hub for smart home devices and services. The smart home display is also expected to feature a built-in camera for FaceTime and a facial recognition system capable of identifying users when they approach the display. Once recognised, the system could show personalised information such as calendar events, reminders, notes, music preferences, and news updates. The device is expected to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, which debuted on the base iPhone 16 models.