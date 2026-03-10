Vivo reportedly plans to expand X300 series with S, Ultra models: Details

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to expand its premium X300 series with two new models – the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Vivo X300s. Both these models are expected to debut in China, followed by global launch. Currently, the X300 series comprises two models – the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both these models were launched in India in December 2026 at starting price of Rs 75,999 and Rs 109,999, respectively. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are also expected to arrive in India.

Vivo X300s: What to expect

Based on Vivo executive Boxiao comment reported by GizmoChina, the Vivo X300s will be aimed at users who prefer a large-screen flagship without sacrificing imaging capabilities, especially at a time when several camera-focused smartphones are moving toward more compact displays. As per GizmoChina, the “s” in the name stands for “SuperMax,” indicating improvements across multiple areas, particularly performance.

GizmoChina cited Boxiao as saying that the X300s will feature a 6.78-inch BOE Q10 Plus display of a 144Hz refresh rate, making it the first X-series phone to support a refresh rate over 120Hz. The panel is also said to enable native 144FPS gameplay in certain gaming titles.

On the imaging side, which is core to the Vivo X-series, the S model is expected to support Zeiss colour tuning. Boxiao also confirmed that the handset will feature a Zeiss 200-megapixel image sensor, although he did not share additional camera details. Previous reports cited by GizmoChina suggest that the X300s could also include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera as part of its triple-camera setup.

The report states that the phone will include symmetric 1115 dual speakers similar to those on the iQOO 15, with upgraded amplifiers and algorithms designed to create a wider sound field.

The report also mentions that the smartphone will include a large customised 4D vibration motor designed to deliver stronger and more detailed haptic feedback. GizmoChina cited Boxiao as saying that the motor will support enhanced vibration effects in more than ten popular mobile games, allowing users to experience stronger tactile responses during gameplay.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch smart home display with AI Siri around iOS 27 rollout The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, as Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, and pack a battery of around 7,000mAh capacity. It may support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and feature an IP68/IP69-rated dust- and water-resistant.

Vivo X300 Ultra: What to expect

The Vivo X300 Ultra was recently showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, where the company highlighted the phone’s design and camera-focused accessories. As per a report by The Sunday Guardian, photography is expected to be the biggest highlight of the device. At the event, Vivo reportedly demonstrated a Zeiss 400mm Telephoto Extender Kit designed specifically for the smartphone’s camera system. The detachable accessory is said to enhance zoom capabilities significantly and deliver up to 17x optical zoom. The report added that this new accessory builds on the 200mm tele extender kit introduced earlier with the Vivo X300 Pro, and both modules are expected to remain interchangeable so users can switch between them depending on their photography needs. The full photography kit, including the extender module and supporting accessories, may also be introduced in India alongside the phone.

The Sunday Guardian further reported that while the handset was not available for hands-on testing at the event, Vivo presented a detailed visual showcase of its design. The X300 Ultra is said to largely resemble its predecessor but may introduce a refreshed white colour option and a more prominent camera module. The photography kit is also expected to include a dedicated protective case with a built-in mount for the telephoto extender, designed to improve grip and balance while shooting photos or recording videos with the extended lens attached.

The report also highlighted the phone’s video capabilities. During demonstrations at MWC 2026, Vivo reportedly showcased several videos recorded in 4K at 120 frames per second using the device. The footage is said to have emphasised smooth motion capture and detailed visuals even in challenging conditions.