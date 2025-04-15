Home / Technology / Tech News / PS5 price increase announced by Sony for select regions, India not impacted

PS5 price increase announced by Sony for select regions, India not impacted

Amidst this price hike, the recommended retail prices (RRP) for PS5 Pro have remained the same, whereas the RRP for the disc drive versions have seen a decrease

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Sony has announced a price hike on the PlayStation 5 gaming console in select regions due to the increased tariffs announced by the US President Donald Trump. Sony while justifying these price hikes in its blog wrote, “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”
 
The revised prices became effective on April 14.  ALSO READ | Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements
 

PS5 revised prices

Europe

PS5 Digital Edition – 499.99 Euros (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive) 
 

UK

PS5 Digital Edition – 429.99 Pounds (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive) 
 

Australia

Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95
PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95

New Zealand

Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95
PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95
  Notably, PS5 Pro RRPs haven’t been changed. Moreover, the PlayStation 5 pricing in India remains unaffected from the changes.
 
In India, the PlayStation 5 is offered in following variants:
 
PS5 Digital Edition: Rs 39,990
PS5 Standard: Rs 49,990
PS5 Disc Slim: Rs 58,190
PS5 Standard Slim: Rs 54,990
PS5 Digital Edition Slim: Rs 44,990
 
On a bright side, the Disc Drive edition for PS5 got an RRP decrease in select region, as follows:
  • Europe – 79.99 Euros
  • UK – 69.99 Pounds
  • Australia – AUD $124.95
  • New Zealand – NZD $139.95
Sony in its blog also wrote, “Select markets in EMEA not listed above may also receive RRP increases.”
 
Following similar RRP increases in 2022, the PS5 now carries a significantly higher price tag in several regions compared to its original launch price.
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

