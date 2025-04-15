PS5 price increase announced by Sony for select regions, India not impacted

Sony has announced a price hike on the PlayStation 5 gaming console in select regions due to the increased tariffs announced by the US President Donald Trump. Sony while justifying these price hikes in its blog wrote, “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”
The revised prices became effective on April 14. ALSO READ | Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements
PS5 revised prices
Europe
PS5 Digital Edition – 499.99 Euros (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)
UK
PS5 Digital Edition – 429.99 Pounds (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)
Australia
Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95
PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95
Also Read
New Zealand
Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95
PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95
Notably, PS5 Pro RRPs haven’t been changed. Moreover, the PlayStation 5 pricing in India remains unaffected from the changes.
In India, the PlayStation 5 is offered in following variants:
PS5 Digital Edition: Rs 39,990
PS5 Standard: Rs 49,990
PS5 Disc Slim: Rs 58,190
PS5 Standard Slim: Rs 54,990
PS5 Digital Edition Slim: Rs 44,990
On a bright side, the Disc Drive edition for PS5 got an RRP decrease in select region, as follows:
- Europe – 79.99 Euros
- UK – 69.99 Pounds
- Australia – AUD $124.95
- New Zealand – NZD $139.95
Sony in its blog also wrote, “Select markets in EMEA not listed above may also receive RRP increases.”
Following similar RRP increases in 2022, the PS5 now carries a significantly higher price tag in several regions compared to its original launch price.