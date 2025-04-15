PS5 price increase announced by Sony for select regions, India not impacted

Sony has announced a price hike on the PlayStation 5 gaming console in select regions due to the increased tariffs announced by the US President Donald Trump. Sony while justifying these price hikes in its blog wrote, “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”

ALSO READ | Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements The revised prices became effective on April 14.

PS5 revised prices

Europe

PS5 Digital Edition – 499.99 Euros (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

UK

PS5 Digital Edition – 429.99 Pounds (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

Australia

Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95

PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95

Also Read

New Zealand

Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95

PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95

ALSO READ | Apple to enhance AI using user data, assures no compromise on privacy

Notably, PS5 Pro RRPs haven’t been changed. Moreover, the PlayStation 5 pricing in India remains unaffected from the changes.

In India, the PlayStation 5 is offered in following variants:

PS5 Digital Edition: Rs 39,990

PS5 Standard: Rs 49,990

PS5 Disc Slim: Rs 58,190

PS5 Standard Slim: Rs 54,990

PS5 Digital Edition Slim: Rs 44,990

On a bright side, the Disc Drive edition for PS5 got an RRP decrease in select region, as follows:

Europe – 79.99 Euros

UK – 69.99 Pounds

Australia – AUD $124.95

New Zealand – NZD $139.95

Sony in its blog also wrote, “Select markets in EMEA not listed above may also receive RRP increases.”

Following similar RRP increases in 2022, the PS5 now carries a significantly higher price tag in several regions compared to its original launch price.