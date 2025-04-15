OnePlus Nord CE 5 with 7100 mAh battery to be launched soon: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the Nord CE 5 smartphone soon. According to a report by GSMArena, key details of the device have surfaced online, including display specifications, battery capacity, and more. While there has been no official confirmation from the company, the smartphone is expected to launch in the coming months.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat-style OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may feature a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355). At the front, there will be a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls and more.

The report stated that the smartphone is expected to pack a 7100mAh battery, significantly larger than the 5,500 mAh battery on the predecessor, the Nord CE 4 that launched last year. The smartphone is anticipated to support 80W wired charging. Other features could be a hybrid SIM slot, single speaker unit, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Expected specifications