Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 15, win skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's redeem codes for April 15 have been released. Here is a step-by-step guide for users to redeem the codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Apr 15 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 15, giving players a chance to claim free in-game rewards. These can include anything from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other gameplay-improving items.
 
The codes are time-sensitive and grant access to exclusive content without the need to spend real money. Below, you’ll find the list of active codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.
 
As the codes come with usage limits and expire soon, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India TV News, active redeem codes for April 15, 2025 are:
  • FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards linked to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the code includes items like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly in the player’s account.
 
These rewards often include rare and limited-time items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive collectibles that add value to gameplay and character customisation.
 
Each code is limited to just 500 redemptions per day and stays active for only 12 hours, so players are urged to act fast to secure their rewards before the window closes.
 
Apr 15 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

