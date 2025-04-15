Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 15, win skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 15, giving players a chance to claim free in-game rewards. These can include anything from character outfits and weapon skins to diamonds and other gameplay-improving items.

The codes are time-sensitive and grant access to exclusive content without the need to spend real money. Below, you’ll find the list of active codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

As the codes come with usage limits and expire soon, players are encouraged to redeem them quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India TV News, active redeem codes for April 15, 2025 are:

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is applied successfully, the rewards linked to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the code includes items like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly in the player’s account.

These rewards often include rare and limited-time items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive collectibles that add value to gameplay and character customisation.

Each code is limited to just 500 redemptions per day and stays active for only 12 hours, so players are urged to act fast to secure their rewards before the window closes.