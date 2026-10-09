Qualcomm bets on smaller AI models as memory costs push up phone prices

The shift towards higher-priced smartphones raises questions about how quickly advanced features, especially artificial intelligence, will reach more affordable devices. As memory costs put pressure on lower price segments, chipset makers are looking at ways to bring capabilities currently associated with flagship processors to cheaper smartphones. Qualcomm expects this transition to take place gradually as AI models become more efficient and the software ecosystem matures.

Sumit Sonal, head of marketing at Qualcomm India, said memory price inflation had already affected the sub-₹25,000 segment.

"Because of memory price inflation, the entire segment below ₹25,000 has moved up," Sonal said.

Qualcomm expects technologies associated with its flagship Snapdragon 8-series processors to reach its 7-series, 6-series and 5-series chipsets over the next few years now. Sonal said improvements in smaller AI models could help bring agentic AI features to smartphones with lower-tier processors.

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