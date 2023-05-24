Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

“Global supply chain disruptions and inadequate sops were a few reasons for the limited progress in meeting the set targets of PLI 1.0. Increasing flexibility of the scheme’s guidelines and increasing incentive percentage along with the total initial outlay were some of the industry suggestions to improve the overall impact of the scheme. Additionally, there was an ambiguity in the disbursement of funds under the PLI schemes for all beneficiaries,” Bansal said.

The scheme, which was first announced in 2021, received a tepid response from the industry contrary to the PLI scheme for smartphone manufacturing. This was mainly due to lower incentives and a slump in demand after a boom during the pandemic. Only two of the 14 firms that applied for the benefits of the scheme could meet the targets required to apply for the scheme in the first year.