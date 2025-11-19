Home / Technology / Tech News / Reliance Jio unlocks Gemini 3 access, extends free Pro plan to all 5G users

Reliance Jio unlocks Gemini 3 access, extends free Pro plan to all 5G users

Jio users on unlimited 5G plans are now getting Google's upgraded Gemini 3 Pro model at no extra cost through the AI Pro plan, as part of its partnership with Google

Google Gemini 3 now available to Jio users in India through the Google AI Pro subscription
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Google
Reliance Jio has announced that its Jio Gemini offer now offers access to Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model. For context, Jio has been offering an 18-month subscription to Google AI Pro for free to its unlimited 5G plan users. Google has shifted all paying users to the Gemini 3 model, which means that Jio customers with their Gemini Pro subscription are also getting access to the latest flagship model without paying anything additional.
 
Initially, the complimentary Google AI Pro benefit was limited to Jio users aged 18 to 25 years, but the company has since expanded the offer to all Jio unlimited 5G customers.
 
The move to Gemini 3 marks the first major upgrade since Google and Jio announced the partnership. It’s also worth noting that during the 18-month subscription period, Jio users will automatically receive access to any new models and features Google introduces under the AI Pro plan.  ALSO READ: Google launches Gemini 3, says new AI model grasps nuance, context better

How to claim Google AI Pro subscription?

To be eligible, customers must have a Jio SIM along with an active unlimited 5G plan. Once eligible, they can follow these steps to activate their free Gemini Pro access:
  • Open the MyJio app, or download it if you haven’t already.
  • Look for the offer banner on the home screen.
  • Tap “Claim now” on the banner.
  • A browser window will open with the full offer details.
  • Scroll down and tap “Agree” to confirm activation.

What’s included in Reliance Jio's free Google AI Pro?

The Google AI Pro plan, which costs Rs 1,950 per month, unlocks several premium features. This includes access to Google’s latest Gemini 3 model, 2TB of Google One cloud storage, support for Google’s image generation tool Nano Banana, and access to video creation through Veo 3.1.
 
Gemini Pro users also get AI integrated across workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Drive, along with higher usage limits in Google’s other tools including Whisk, Flow and NotebookLM.  ALSO READ | Apple to open iPhone side button access to Gemini, Alexa in this country

Gemini 3 model: What’s new

Gemini 3 is Google’s latest large multimodal AI model and is positioned as the company’s “most intelligent model yet.” It is currently available in the Gemini 3 Pro variant across Google’s consumer and enterprise platforms, including the Gemini app, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and more.
 
Google says the new model brings clear improvements in handling complex reasoning, managing multi-step tasks, and understanding a mix of input formats such as images, screenshots and videos. Gemini 3 can also follow longer instruction chains, maintain context within a session, and complete tasks with less back-and-forth – whether it’s organising information, breaking down work projects or helping users plan a trip.

Topics :Google's AIGemini AIAI Models

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

