Reliance Jio unlocks Gemini 3 access, extends free Pro plan to all 5G users

Initially, the complimentary Google AI Pro benefit was limited to Jio users aged 18 to 25 years, but the company has since expanded the offer to all Jio unlimited 5G customers.

ALSO READ: Google launches Gemini 3, says new AI model grasps nuance, context better The move to Gemini 3 marks the first major upgrade since Google and Jio announced the partnership. It’s also worth noting that during the 18-month subscription period, Jio users will automatically receive access to any new models and features Google introduces under the AI Pro plan.

How to claim Google AI Pro subscription?

To be eligible, customers must have a Jio SIM along with an active unlimited 5G plan. Once eligible, they can follow these steps to activate their free Gemini Pro access:

Open the MyJio app, or download it if you haven’t already.

Look for the offer banner on the home screen.

Tap “Claim now” on the banner.

A browser window will open with the full offer details.

Scroll down and tap “Agree” to confirm activation.

What’s included in Reliance Jio's free Google AI Pro?

The Google AI Pro plan, which costs Rs 1,950 per month, unlocks several premium features. This includes access to Google’s latest Gemini 3 model, 2TB of Google One cloud storage, support for Google’s image generation tool Nano Banana, and access to video creation through Veo 3.1.