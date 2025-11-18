Meta rolls out tool for Facebook creators to defend content from mimics

According to Meta, unoriginal content refers to posts that repeatedly reuse or recycle another creator’s work without giving them credit, essentially benefiting from someone else’s effort. Meta said it has no issue with creators who re-share posts while adding value, whether through commentary, reactions or their own creative twist. What it aims to reduce is the constant reposting of someone else’s videos, photos or text without permission or any meaningful changes.

Meta’s content protection: What is it

This update follows Meta’s broader effort to highlight authentic creators and reduce low-quality, repetitive posts that often fill users’ Feeds. The company said that these steps are part of a long-term plan to make the Feed more relevant and give genuine creators a fair chance to be discovered.

