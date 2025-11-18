Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta rolls out tool for Facebook creators to defend content from mimics

Meta rolls out tool for Facebook creators to defend content from mimics

Meta introduces new tools to curb reposted content by detecting copied Reels, reducing duplicate posts and limiting visibility for accounts sharing unoriginal work

Content protection features on Facebook
Content protection features on Facebook (Source: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Meta is introducing a new way for Facebook creators to protect their Reels from being copied or misused across its platforms. The company has launched Facebook content protection that can detect when a creator’s original Reels are being reused without permission. Once flagged, creators can choose to block visibility of the copied Reel across Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, they can monitor how the content is performing on other accounts or add attribution links so viewers can trace it back to the original creator.

What is unoriginal content?

According to Meta, unoriginal content refers to posts that repeatedly reuse or recycle another creator’s work without giving them credit, essentially benefiting from someone else’s effort. Meta said it has no issue with creators who re-share posts while adding value, whether through commentary, reactions or their own creative twist. What it aims to reduce is the constant reposting of someone else’s videos, photos or text without permission or any meaningful changes.   

Meta’s content protection: What is it

This update follows Meta’s broader effort to highlight authentic creators and reduce low-quality, repetitive posts that often fill users’ Feeds. The company said that these steps are part of a long-term plan to make the Feed more relevant and give genuine creators a fair chance to be discovered.
 
The plan involves reducing unoriginal content — posts that repeatedly reuse someone else’s videos, photos or text without acknowledgment. Meta noted that it supports creators who remix content through reactions, commentary or creative edits. But it aims to curb direct reposting that does not offer credit or meaningful changes.
 
As part of this, accounts that routinely share duplicated content may temporarily lose access to monetisation. They will also see lower reach across all the content they upload. Meta’s systems will also downgrade the distribution of duplicate videos, while the company said that it is testing new ways to automatically link viewers to the original post. 
 
These guidelines will roll out gradually over the coming months. For creators who want to understand why their content is not reaching audiences, Meta has added post-level insights to the professional dashboard. This tool highlights distribution issues and shows whether an account is at risk of recommendation or monetisation penalties. Meta said these updates are part of its ongoing effort to support and elevate genuine creators on Facebook.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

