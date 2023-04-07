Home / Technology / Tech News / Risks of AI and the challenge of taming this useful digital 'devil'

Risks of AI and the challenge of taming this useful digital 'devil'

As Musk and others flag its threats, lessons can be drawn from research into recombinant DNA

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
Premium
Risks of AI and the challenge of taming this useful digital 'devil'

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us

In late March, the Future of Life Institute (FLI), a non-profit that focuses on emerging technology and its impact on society, released an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on research into powerful large language models (LLMs) exceeding ChatGPT-4 in capability. That letter has been signed by over 50,000 people, including a bunch of AI experts, computer scientists and other academics,

Topics :Artificial intelligence

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Also Read

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Sundar Pichai pushes Googlers to spend more time improving its Bard AI

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

AI integration may soon fundamentally alter how we search on the internet

ChatGPT: Driving the world berserk?

Twitter Verified account follows no one, removes 420,000 legacy accounts

Google to limit personal loan apps from accessing user's contacts, photos

Apple unveiling VR headset at WWDC, says 'last hope' to convince investors

Trai invites views on process to allocate spectrum for satellite services

Google's new policy to let users delete their account data from app

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story