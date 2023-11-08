Home / Technology / Tech News / Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report

Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report

The next GTA franchise instalment is expected to release early next month on Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary

BS Tech New Delhi
Representative Image: GTA Online

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

American video game publisher Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to announce the next instalment of its popular GTA franchise soon. Called the Grand Theft Auto Six (GTA 6), the video game is expected to go official as early as this week, with the full trailer expected to be released in December on Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

Rockstar Games last year confirmed that they were working on a ‘new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series’. According to news reports, the next iteration of a popular video gaming title would have a female protagonist. Bloomberg previously reported that GTA-6 would likely feature the series first playable female character, but is unlikely to be the only protagonist in the game.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a Bloomberg report, the game would be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.

A few gameplay videos of an unreleased title leaked on social media last year that were purported to be taken off from the next instalment of GTA series. The Verge reported that the videos posted resembled the GTA-style gameplay and happen to coincide with the rumours going around the game.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the developers, multiple media reports suggest that the video game would be announced in coming days with a full timeline for when the next instalment of GTA series will be released for the general public.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Crackdown on betting apps: Experts remind the need for regulatory oversight

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: Smartphones, watches available at low price

Samsung Gauss: Know everything about the generative AI model in the works

World Radiography Day 2023: History, importance, functionality and more

Apple announces bundle deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :videogamesgaming industryGamingGaming companies

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story