Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Gauss: Know everything about the generative AI model in the works

Samsung Gauss: Know everything about the generative AI model in the works

Samsung said its Gauss language model is capable of generating creative images, text summaries, and translating languages

BS Tech New Delhi
Samsung said Gauss is a language model that is capable of generating text, composing emails, editing and summarising documents, and translating languages

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

South Korean electronics maker Samsung at its AI Forum announced Gauss, its in-house generative artificial intelligence model. The AI model encompasses Gauss language model, Gauss Code, and Gauss generative image model. Samsung’s generative-AI model is named after mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss.

Samsung said Gauss is a language model that is capable of generating text, composing emails, editing and summarising documents, and translating languages. It added that integrating Gauss language into products would enable smarter device control.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to Samsung, the Gauss code and coding assistant are based on the Gauss language and are optimised for in-house software development, allowing developers to code easily.

Also Read: Samsung announces ISOCELL GNK image sensor with improved dynamic range

Speaking about multi-modal support, Samsung said its Gauss Image is a generative image model that is capable of generating and editing creative images and would have the feature for upscaling low-resolution images.

Alongside the gen-AI models, Samsung announced that it has constituted an “AI Red Team” based on the principles of AI ethics. According to Samsung, the AI Red Team would eliminate and monitor security and privacy issues that may arise in the AI implementation process – ranging from data collection to AI model development and AI generated results.

Speaking on the launch of the new Gen-AI model, Vice President Samsung Research, Daehyun Kim said, “We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research.”

Also Read: Elon Musk debuts 'rebellious' Grok AI bot to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT

Samsung said Gauss is currently being used for employee productivity, but would be expanded soon to a variety of Samsung product applications for general users.

Also Read

Samsung rolls out Bixby Text Call in India: What it is, how it works & more

OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

OpenAI launches DALL-E 3 image generator with ChatGPT integration

Meta's AudioCraft will allow users to generate music from text

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

World Radiography Day 2023: History, importance, functionality and more

Apple announces bundle deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Details here

Govt gearing up to launch India AI Programme soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Imaging satellites to AI healthcare: Nasscom recognises India's tech cos

Flying Wedge is first company to secure DGCA certification for UAVs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungMachine Learningartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollution

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story