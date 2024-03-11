Samsung announces Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 smartphones: Know specs, features

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on March 11 unveiled the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones. Expected to launch in India soon, both the smartphones boast super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and triple-camera set-up on the rear led by 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation. The Galaxy A55 is offered in up to 12GB RAM, and up to 8GB RAM with the Galaxy A35 variants. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A55: Variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

According to Samsung India website, the Galaxy A55 smartphone will be available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colours.

Samsung Galaxy A35: Variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

The Samsung Galaxy A35 will be available in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac colours.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Octa-Core (2.75GHz, 2GHz)

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 12MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)

Front Camera: 32MP (f2.2)

Battery: 5,000mAh

OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14

Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches

Samsung Galaxy A35: Specifications