Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature 16GB RAM for on-device AI, One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones in January next year. Similar to its predecessor, the series is anticipated to include three models, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra likely to be the highlight, offering significant upgrades in design, camera, performance, and more.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Performance
 
Expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to deliver substantial performance improvements. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the device may also offer a 16GB RAM variant, marking a significant upgrade from the maximum 12GB RAM on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The bump in RAM could be due to on-device AI processing requirements and One UI 7.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Software and Galaxy AI
 
Samsung recently released the first beta version of its Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface, which will officially debut with the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 7 introduces features such as the Now Bar for live notifications on the lock screen, an updated camera app interface, new app icons, widgets, and more.
The update will also enhance Galaxy AI capabilities, including additional writing tools, call transcription during recording, and other new features. Samsung has stated that the official release of One UI 7 will incorporate further AI-driven functionalities.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected design
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a flat frame design with rounded corners, a departure from the Galaxy Note-inspired squared-off frame of the current model. However, it is expected to retain the flat display seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
On the rear, the smartphone may include a five-camera setup, similar to its predecessor, but with a design influenced by the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The built-in S Pen is also likely to remain part of the device.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature an improved camera setup. It may include an upgraded 50-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera (Samsung JN3), replacing the 12MP ultra-wide camera on the current model.
 
The smartphone is likely to retain the 200MP primary camera and the dual telephoto cameras (50MP with 5x zoom and 10MP with 3x zoom) from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
 
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

