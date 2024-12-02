Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

iQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 13 in India on December 3 at 12 pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon. Ahead of its launch, iQOO disclosed key details about the Indian version of the phone. The iQOO 13, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, was first introduced in China in October. The Indian variant will carry forward most of the features from its Chinese counterpart but will feature a slightly smaller battery.

Samsung is expected to roll out its Android 15-based user interface, One UI 7, alongside the next Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones early next year. This update marks a significant shift in Samsung's ecosystem. According to information on Samsung’s UK website, the DeX for PC application on Windows will no longer be supported with the release of One UI 7.

Apple is reportedly working on substantial design changes for its iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut in 2025. A report from Forbes, citing The Information, suggests that the upcoming lineup may feature a dual-material back panel and introduce a streamlined "Air" model to replace the Plus variant.

After a November filled with flagship smartphone launches powered by the latest processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek, December will continue the trend with more releases. Among the highlights are the iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 series, and Vivo X200 series.

UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing is reportedly planning to expand its smartphone lineup in 2025. The company is said to have three smartphones in active development, including a premium device in a new Pro range. According to TechRadar, one of the upcoming models is anticipated to be the Pro version of the Nothing Phone 3. Another could be a follow-up to the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, which launched in India earlier this year.

With 2024’s product launches concluded, Apple is now focusing on 2025. The company is likely to begin its product refresh cycle in spring 2025, introducing the iPhone SE 4, M4-powered MacBook Air, new iPad models, and a smart home device featuring an iPad-style display.

The smartwatch segment saw significant advancements in 2024, especially in flagship models. These devices incorporated innovative features that appealed to both tech enthusiasts and regular users.

A Mumbai court has issued a contempt notice to Google CEO Sundar Pichai regarding YouTube’s non-compliance with an order to remove a defamatory video titled ‘Pakhandi Baba ki Kartut’. The video is alleged to target the Dhyan Foundation, an animal welfare NGO, and its founder, Yogi Ashwini.