Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to unveil XR glasses at Galaxy S25 series launch in January: Report

Samsung to unveil XR glasses at Galaxy S25 series launch in January: Report

Samsung XR glasses initial reveal expected in January; full launch slated for Q3 CY2025 alongside next-generation Galaxy Z foldable devices

Samsung Mobile division President, TM Roh at Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung Mobile division President, TM Roh at Galaxy Unpacked event
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is reportedly planning to preview its extended reality (XR) glasses in January during the launch event for its Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing South Korean news outlet Yonhap News, the January reveal is expected to feature only a teaser image or video of Samsung’s XR glasses, while the full launch is planned for the third quarter of 2025 alongside the next-generation Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. This strategy mirrors the company's handling of the Galaxy Ring, which was teased alongside the Galaxy S24 series, showcased in detail at the Mobile World Congress in February, and launched in July.
 
Software platform unveiling
 
While the Samsung XR glasses are slated for next year, the company may introduce its Android-powered XR software platform, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, later this month. The platform, reportedly designed to power Samsung's XR ecosystem, could be showcased in some form before the end of 2024.
Samsung XR glasses: What to expect

More From This Section

Moglix signs initial pact with DPIIT for manufacturing incubation programme

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

Vivo X200 series: OS version, AI features, camera specs and battery details

Amazon announces 'Nova' family of foundation models amid generative AI wave

Apple to foray into foldable phone segment in 2026 with a flip-style iPhone

 
Last month, 9To5Google reported that the Samsung XR glasses would be powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chip, the same processor used in Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The device is expected to include:
  • Camera: A 12MP camera for recording and other functionalities.
  • Battery: A compact 155mAh battery.
  • Form factor: The glasses are unlikely to feature a built-in display due to weight and size considerations.
Instead of conventional displays, the glasses will likely rely on Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence for advanced capabilities. AI integration is anticipated to support features such as:
  • Natural language processing
  • Real-time data processing
  • Gesture recognition
  • Human detection
  • QR code recognition
  • Payment functionalities
The Qualcomm AR1 chip is expected to enable standalone operation. However, Samsung may enhance usability through ecosystem integration, allowing seamless connectivity with Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Watches.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

One UI 7: Samsung to end support for DeX on Windows with Android 15 update

Amazon Black Friday sale: Check deals, offers on Apple, Samsung smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be powered by Qualcomm SD 8 Elite: Report

Topics :Augmented realitySamsung GalaxyMixed Reality handset

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story