Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in blue, violet and more colours

Samsung is set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where it is expected to launch the anticipated Galaxy S26 series. Ahead of the event, alleged images of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced on the web, revealing the colour options they are likely to be offered in. According to a report by 9To5Google, all three upcoming phones have been shown in Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet colour variants, which are expected to be Samsung’s core options. Additionally, Silver Shadow and Pink Gold colour options will reportedly be Samsung’s website-exclusive offerings.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Online livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Pre-reservation Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its upcoming products in India through the Samsung India Store. Customers can block a device by paying a refundable amount of Rs 999. The company states that those who pre-reserve will receive a guaranteed voucher worth Rs 2,699, with additional benefits of up to Rs 50,000 mentioned on its website. ALSO READ: OpenAI to discontinue GPT-5, GPT-4o and other models today: What changes Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Colour options and design As per the report, images of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus suggest only minor design tweaks, mainly a refreshed camera module. Apart from the revised camera bump, the overall look appears largely unchanged compared to last year’s generation — the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

ALSO READ: Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation unveiled: Details Images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra also retain a familiar design compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with updates including a redesigned camera housing and slightly more rounded edges. The S Pen has been modified to align with the updated frame, featuring a tip that matches the device’s finish, while the rest of the stylus comes in black or white, depending on the chosen colour. Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung’s latest teasers for the anticipated Galaxy S26 series centre on a common design element — the camera module. Samsung appears to be moving towards a consistent camera island design across its 2026 flagship range. The teaser visuals also emphasise photography, flashing the words “CLOSER,” “GROOVE,” and “GLOW,” with the elongated lettering potentially suggesting a triple-camera arrangement. Samsung has also showcased a built-in privacy layer, which will likely be seen on upcoming Galaxy devices. This could serve as an alternative to conventional privacy screen protectors.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and could sport a 200MP primary sensor, supported by 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras. It is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are likely to ship with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. Both variants are expected to include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom with OIS.