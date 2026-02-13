OpenAI to discontinue GPT-5, GPT-4o and other models today: What changes

OpenAI is set to retire several ChatGPT models today, February 13, at 11:30 pm IST. According to the company, the models being phased out include GPT-5, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini. The company had already shared the deprecation timeline earlier this month, confirming that these models will no longer be available in ChatGPT after the deadline.

OpenAI said the decision was driven by low adoption, as the majority of users have already shifted to newer models. GPT-4o, which briefly returned after being removed during the GPT-5 rollout, will also be discontinued again as part of this plan.

OpenAI retires older GPT models today

In a blog post, the company clarified that the update applies only to ChatGPT and does not impact the API for now. It noted that the majority of users have shifted to GPT-5.2, with only about 0.1 per cent of daily users still using GPT-4o. OpenAI said phasing out older models will help it concentrate resources on improving the versions that are more widely used.

OpenAI has said that feedback from users has been important in guiding the development of its newer models. By studying how people interact with ChatGPT, the company said it has enhanced conversation quality, creative assistance, and personalisation features, including controls for tone and writing style. It has also worked on reducing responses that feel overly cautious or preachy.

Additionally, OpenAI is working on a version of ChatGPT designed specifically for adult users. At the same time, it is using age-estimation tools in most markets to better regulate how younger users access and use the platform.

Among these models, GPT-4o has had a comparatively complex history. It was initially withdrawn during the early GPT-5 rollout but was reinstated following feedback. The model also attracted criticism over what OpenAI described as “sycophantic” behaviour. In April 2025, the company reversed an update to GPT-4o after users highlighted the issue, restoring a previous version that provided more balanced responses. Following its return during the GPT-5 rollout, the GPT-4o model is going to be discontinued once again.

ChatGPT-5.3-Codex-Spark

OpenAI has also introduced GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, a lighter version of GPT-5.3-Codex built for real-time coding. According to OpenAI, Codex-Spark is its first model created specifically for real-time coding in Codex. It allows developers to make focused edits, adjust logic, or refine interfaces and see the results immediately. OpenAI has recently launched a new macOS app for its Codex platform, adding a desktop interface designed to help users manage multiple AI agents at once.

ALSO READ: Apple reaffirms its stance to release revamped Siri in 2026: What happened The company said the emphasis is on speed and responsiveness, making it suitable for live coding workflows. The model runs on Cerebras’ Wafer Scale Engine 3, a specialised AI accelerator built for high-speed inference.

Codex-Spark is rolling out as a research preview starting February 13. It will be available to ChatGPT Pro users through the latest versions of the Codex app, command-line interface (CLI), and the VS Code extension.