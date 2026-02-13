Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation unveiled: Details

Sony has unveiled the WF-1000XM6 flagship wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. The company says the new model delivers a 25 per cent reduction in noise compared to its predecessor, alongside improvements in call quality, connectivity, and overall fit. The Sony WF-1000XM6 will be available in Black and Platinum Silver from February 2026 in select regions. Sony has not announced details regarding availability or pricing in India at this time.

Additionally, the company has introduced a new Sand Pink colour option for the WH-1000XM6 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. Sony has not announced whether this new colour variant will be made available in India.

Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds: Details

Sony says the WF-1000XM6 achieves a 25 per cent improvement in noise cancellation over the previous generation using the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e, Integrated Processor V2, an Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimiser, and four microphones on each earbud. The company notes that performance in the mid-to-high frequency range has been enhanced, targeting common everyday noises. The earbuds also ship with Noise Isolation Earbud Tips available in four sizes.

For audio, Sony has equipped the earbuds with dual processors. The Integrated Processor V2 supports 32-bit processing, compared to 24-bit on the previous model, while the QN3e processor enhances DAC amplifier performance. A newly developed driver unit uses different materials for the dome and edge of the diaphragm, which Sony says helps deliver deep bass and extended high frequencies while reducing distortion. Features include Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Extreme, 360 Reality Audio compatibility, head tracking, Background Music Effect, and a 10-band EQ adjustable via the Sony Sound Connect app.

ALSO READ: Nvidia GeForce Now app launched for Amazon Fire OS users: Eligible devices The earbuds also support features such as Adaptive Sound Control, Auto Play, Quick Access, and voice assistance. Sony adds that the WF-1000XM6 works with Gemini for hands-free assistance.

Sony claims that call quality is improved using two microphones and a bone-conduction sensor on each side, combined with an AI beamforming noise reduction algorithm to isolate the user’s voice. Connectivity is supported by enhanced antennas that are said to be 1.5 times larger than those on the previous model, and the earbuds are ready for LE Audio for low-latency audio. Battery life is rated at up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case, with Qi wireless charging supported.

In terms of design, Sony says the WF-1000XM6 is approximately 11 per cent slimmer than its predecessor and shaped to better follow the contours of the inner ear. A newly adopted ventilation structure, according to the company, is intended to increase airflow and reduce internal noises such as footsteps and chewing sounds.