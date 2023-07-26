Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung is set to kick off its summer Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul on July 26. At the event, the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its 2023 foldable devices, smartwatches, tablets, and more. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 livestream from Seoul will kick off at 4:30 PM (IST) on Samsung India website and its official channel on YouTube. Besides, the company would post updates from the event on its social media handles. Alternatively, follow the liveblog here to catch the updates from the event. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung SouthWest Asia President and CEO JB Park said to PTI that India has changed digitally at a fast pace with the use of smartphones, and businesses will expand in the country in the coming years. He added, "Digital India kind of projects were adopted in Korea in the past that brought growth and development in the country." "You have to think about the expanding population in India, and the proportion of people who are young, say below 30 years. You have to look at the penetration of each category, such as smartphones and refrigerators. If you look at India, in the next 20 years, the demand will not be soft, and businesses will expand," Park, who oversees India business, said.

