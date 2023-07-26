Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

The Galaxy Unpacked event livestream will kick off at 4:30 PM (IST) on Samsung India website and its official channel YouTube on July 26

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Seoul

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Samsung is set to kick off its summer Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul on July 26. At the event, the South Korean electronics maker would unveil its 2023 foldable devices, smartwatches, tablets, and more. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 livestream from Seoul will kick off at 4:30 PM (IST) on Samsung India website and its official channel on YouTube. Besides, the company would post updates from the event on its social media handles. Alternatively, follow the liveblog here to catch the updates from the event.

Key Events

1:26 PM Jul 23

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Seoul: Livestream

2:06 PM Jul 23

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What to expect

Reports suggest bigger cover screen, thinner profile, and waterdrop-shaped hinge mechanism as some of the key upgrades making way to the next iteration of the flip smartphone, besides the seasonal upgrades in terms of processor, battery capacity, etc. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to sport a 3.4-inch external display (cover), which is reported to get support for key Google and Samsung apps. Imaging is expected to be covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The clamshell design-based foldable would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Source: X)

1:49 PM Jul 23

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Seoul: What to expect

In the foldables, Samsung would unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Since the book-styled Fold device is targeted at a niche audience, this year’s pre-show buzz is centered on the clamshell design-based flip smartphone. Besides foldables, Samsung is likely to freshen up its smartwatch and tablet line. In the smartwatch line, the company is expected to introduce the Watch 6 series. In the tablet line, there are three models expected in the Galaxy Tab S9 series. In total, there are about seven devices in the Galaxy ecosystem expected at the Unpacked event, Seoul.

1:26 PM Jul 23

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Seoul: Livestream

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

