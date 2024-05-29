Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring detail appear on FCC listing: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring detail appear on FCC listing: Report

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell foldable device from Samsung would get a bigger capacity battery and the Galaxy Ring would be offered in seven different size options

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Ring
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung’s next-generation clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, would get a bigger capacity battery compared to the current generation model. According to a report by The Verge, the 2024 Galaxy Z Flip smartphone has appeared on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) testing record detailing the smartphone’s battery specifications. Additionally, the report stated that Samsung’s upcoming wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, has appeared on the list, revealing details about the Ring’s sizing and battery details.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has appeared on FCC’s list with a 3,790mAh battery capacity. This suggests that the next-generation flip phone by Samsung will feature a slightly bigger battery than the current generation model that features a 3,700mAh battery. It is not known if this increase in battery capacity will bring more battery life to the smartphone but this is in contradiction to previous reports that claimed that the upcoming model might get a significant battery boost with a 4,000mAh battery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As for the Galaxy Ring, the report stated that the upcoming wearable device from Samsung would be offered in sizes varying from size 5 to size 12. Additionally, the report stated that the size of the ring would determine the battery size each ring will pack. As per the report, on FCC’s listing Samsung Galaxy Ring appeared with battery capacity ranging from 17mAh to 22mAh.

Last week, Android Authority reported that Samsung could price the upcoming Galaxy Ring at around $300-$350 in the US and around Rs 35,000 in India. If true, this will put the maiden device in Samsung’s new wearable line in the same price bracket as the company’s Galaxy Watch lineup.

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones are expected to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series at the next Galaxy Unpacked event – possibly sometime in July.

Also Read

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Samsung preparing Ultra model in Galaxy Z Fold line with S24 Ultra cameras

Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature 'leading sensors and technologies': Report

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Samsung 2024 fold-style foldable may get S24 Ultra's 200MP camera: Report

Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro receives BIS certification; launch likely on June 12

Disruptive attacks doubled, Russia behind many: Europe's cybersecurity exec

Sony announces promotional discounts on PS5 Slim, VR2, select gaming titles

Microsoft brings Copilot AI chatbot to Telegram for Android, iOS, and more

Google's Chromebook Plus gets big AI boost to rival Copilot Plus PCs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung Galaxyfitness wearablesTechnology

First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story