Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung launches 2023 Crystal Vision 4K UHD smart TVs: Know price, features

Samsung launches 2023 Crystal Vision 4K UHD smart TVs: Know price, features

Starting at Rs 33,990, the Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD series is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Thursday launched in India its Crystal Vision 4K UHD series smart televisions. This new line-up features multi voice assistant, video calling with SlimFit Cam, solar remote, built-in IoT Hub with calm onboarding, and IoT light sensors for auto brightness adjustment.

Starting at Rs 33,990, the Crystal Vision 4K UHD series is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. All three variants will be available for purchase from August 4 on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Samsung Shop.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD series: Features

The smart TVs in the series support Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa for multi voice assistant and smart home experience. The TVs boast support for billion colours, powered by Samsung PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. According to Samsung, the PurColor technology assures a lifelike experience of content with one billion shades of colours. The Crystal Processor 4K upscales lower-resolution picture to 4K level.

The new line-up support high dynamic range content, which offers improved contrast by enhancing darks and bright part of the scene. As for the audio, the TVs feature OTS Lite technology that uses the TVs built-in speakers to create 3D sound effects. Besides, there is Samsung Adaptive Sound feature that enhances sound experience by analysing contents to amplify the intended effects.

The new range comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled light sensors, for automatically adjusting brightness. The Crystal Vision 4K UHD TVs also feature Smart Hub, which is a dedicated space for smart home experience that assembles entertainment, ambient and gaming options together.

As for the software, there is Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub that provides access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service comprising 100 channels in India.

In terms of gaming-related features, the TVs support ALLM (auto low latency mode) and motion Xcelerator, which enable frame interpolation for smooth visuals in fast paced content.

Also Read

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Addverb: Automation company making robots in India, for the world

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Elon Musk's X challenges Delhi court ruling on content blocking orders

Elon Musk's X challenges India court ruling on content blocking orders

Viral room-temperature superconductor claims spark excitement & skepticism

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaSmart TVsSamsung TVTechnology

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story