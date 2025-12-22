Samsung may launch Galaxy S26 series in February 2026: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in February, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by PhoneArena, citing South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the launch event for the Galaxy S26 lineup could take place in February rather than Samsung’s usual January window. For reference, the Galaxy S25 series was introduced at a Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 22 earlier this year.

The report further claims that the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be held in San Francisco, California, in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. With Samsung having recently announced the Exynos 2600—its next-generation flagship processor and the world’s first smartphone chip built on a 2nm architecture—it is likely that the new chipset will power select Galaxy S26 models in certain regions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has reportedly appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, where it is listed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This suggests that Samsung’s top-tier Ultra model may continue to rely on Qualcomm’s flagship chip. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 3,000 nits. On the software side, the device is likely to run One UI 8.5, based on Android 16. ALSO READ | Samsung's 'The First Look' event on Jan 4: TriFold global launch expected In terms of design, Samsung is reportedly planning to move away from the individual floating camera rings in favour of a pill-shaped rear camera module inspired by the Galaxy Fold series. Camera hardware is expected to include a quad rear setup, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor. This could be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. Below are the expected specifications: Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

OS: One UI 8.5

Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide lens + 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: OnePlus 15R to iPhone 17, 5 cost-effective flagship phones Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to follow a dual-chip strategy, with some regions receiving models powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while others may get variants running the Exynos 2600.