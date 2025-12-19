Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung opens SmartThings to 3rd party cameras by enabling Matter support

Samsung opens SmartThings to 3rd party cameras by enabling Matter support

Samsung SmartThings now supports Matter 1.5, adding camera compatibility to its smart home platform with Matter-based cameras from third-party brands expected to launch from March 2026

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Samsung has announced that its SmartThings platform now supports Matter 1.5, with the rollout beginning this month and Matter-compatible cameras from partner brands expected from March 2026. The update expands SmartThings’ existing Matter device support, which already includes lights, door locks, switches, and sensors, by adding cameras. SmartThings is Samsung’s smart home platform and app that lets users connect and manage a range of devices such as lights, cameras, appliances, and sensors from a single app on a phone, tablet, and select smart home appliances.

What does Matter-compatible mean

Matter is a universal smart home connectivity standard developed by the contribution of major tech companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung. Its goal is to make smart home devices from different brands work together reliably and securely, without users having to stick to one ecosystem. 
 
Samsung SmartThings to support Matter cameras: Details
 
Samsung said that Matter 1.5, unveiled by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) in November, introduces support for cameras and adds new features for smart home devices like blinds, awnings and garage doors. It is also said to bring improvements to energy management, making it easier to monitor and control power use.
 
The company said that the major focus of the update is camera support. Matter 1.5 works with different types of cameras, including indoor and outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. It supports features such as live video streaming, two-way audio, motion alerts, event history and controls like pan, tilt, and zoom.
 
According to Samsung, with SmartThings now supporting the Matter standard, camera makers can launch Matter-based cameras that work directly with the platform without needing to build separate integrations. 
 
Samsung said that it is working with several IoT device makers, including Aqara, Eve, and Ulticam, to develop Matter-compatible cameras, with the first products expected to arrive from March 2026. SmartThings already supports cameras from brands such as Aqara, Arlo, Hue and Ring across different connection types.  With Matter support added, users are expected to see more camera options that can be easily added to the SmartThings app. By integrating cameras into SmartThings, Samsung said that users can manage everyday tasks such as checking their home while away, keeping an eye on pets, and setting up routines linked to smart doorbells and other devices, all from a single platform. 
   

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

