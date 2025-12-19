Samsung opens SmartThings to 3rd party cameras by enabling Matter support

Samsung has announced that its SmartThings platform now supports Matter 1.5, with the rollout beginning this month and Matter-compatible cameras from partner brands expected from March 2026. The update expands SmartThings’ existing Matter device support, which already includes lights, door locks, switches, and sensors, by adding cameras. SmartThings is Samsung’s smart home platform and app that lets users connect and manage a range of devices such as lights, cameras, appliances, and sensors from a single app on a phone, tablet, and select smart home appliances.

Matter is a universal smart home connectivity standard developed by the contribution of major tech companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, and Samsung. Its goal is to make smart home devices from different brands work together reliably and securely, without users having to stick to one ecosystem.

Samsung SmartThings to support Matter cameras: Details

Samsung said that Matter 1.5, unveiled by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) in November, introduces support for cameras and adds new features for smart home devices like blinds, awnings and garage doors. It is also said to bring improvements to energy management, making it easier to monitor and control power use.

The company said that the major focus of the update is camera support. Matter 1.5 works with different types of cameras, including indoor and outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. It supports features such as live video streaming, two-way audio, motion alerts, event history and controls like pan, tilt, and zoom.