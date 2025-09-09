Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 series will bring new design changes across Pro, Ultra, and Edge, with Samsung possibly dropping the Galaxy S26 model and Plus model in a major lineup rejig

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is still months away from launch, but alleged new renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro, Ultra and Edge have surfaced online. Consumer technology platform Smartprix shared the renders, reporting that Samsung could replace the base Galaxy S26 with the S26 Pro, and the S26 Edge may replace the ‘Plus’ model in the flagship lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro: Design and specifications

The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to succeed the standard S26. Renders show a redesigned rear camera module, shifting from the S25’s flush-back style to an elevated housing with metallic rings around each lens. The LED flash sits on the right of the new camera island.
 
 
Other design cues remain familiar — volume and power buttons on the right edge, rounded corners, and a flat metal frame with a matte finish.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.27-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm) or Exynos 2600 (2nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Thickness: 6.7mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design and specifications

The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks similar to the S25 Ultra but with subtle refinements. The raised camera island houses three large sensors, including a rectangular periscope lens, with an additional camera, laser autofocus unit and LED flash to the right. The frame appears slightly more rounded than the sharper-cornered S25 Ultra.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED with Color-on-Emitter (CoE) depolariser, third-gen anti-reflective glass
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP (wider aperture) + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging
  • Dimensions: 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge: Design and specifications

Samsung is reportedly replacing the “Plus” variant with the Galaxy S26 Edge, marking the first time the Edge enters the main Galaxy S series lineup.
 
Renders show a horizontal camera bar stretching across the back panel, housing large sensors without adding bulk at the slimmest point. Two cameras and an LED flash sit on the left of the bar. The design is said to resemble Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.
 
The S26 Edge is also thinner than the S25 Edge prototype, dropping from 5.8mm to 5.5mm at its slimmest point.

Expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy (3nm)
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • OS: One UI 8
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultrawide
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Thickness: 5.5mm (10.8mm at camera bump)

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

