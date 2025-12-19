Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can pin chats in ChatGPT on web, Android, iOS: Here's how it works

OpenAI has rolled out pinned chats in ChatGPT across web, Android and iOS, allowing users to keep important conversations fixed at the top for quicker access

ChatGPT
ChatGPT new feature(Photo: Reuters)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Dec 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
OpenAI has announced the release of a new feature in ChatGPT that allows users to pin chats. On X, OpenAI wrote that pinned chats for iOS, Android and web are now rolling out. Users will be able to tap the “...” next to their chat on the web, or long press on mobile to be able to pin that specific chat in their ChatGPT. This feature will function similarly to the pin chat feature in instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
 
Back in September, OpenAI announced that owing to popular requests, it released a feature in ChatGPT for web that would let logged-in users explore different directions of a discussion easily without having to make them lose their original thread. When the company announced this, a user commented on that thread demanding for the arrival of the pinned chats feature. Now, in December, OpenAI announced that the said feature is rolling out to users that would let them set a conversation to appear at the top of their history without scrolling back to find it.

ChatGPT releases app store-like directory for third-party services

OpenAI has also introduced an app directory inside ChatGPT, shifting the service towards a more app-driven experience on iOS, Android, and the web. The directory works much like an in-app marketplace, letting users link third-party services directly within ChatGPT and complete tasks without switching apps. OpenAI says these integrations provide outside data and enable actions such as travel bookings, file handling, and document creation through chat-based commands.
 
The app directory is grouped into sections like Featured, Lifestyle, and Productivity, and currently includes services such as Booking.com, Spotify, and Dropbox. To use an app, users can select it, grant the required permissions, and then access its functions directly in conversations, including through “@” or “/” commands. OpenAI has also updated its naming conventions, rebranding what were previously called “connectors” — including services like Google Drive — as apps.
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPT

Dec 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

