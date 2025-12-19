Now, you can pin chats in ChatGPT on web, Android, iOS: Here's how it works

OpenAI has announced the release of a new feature in ChatGPT that allows users to pin chats. On X, OpenAI wrote that pinned chats for iOS, Android and web are now rolling out. Users will be able to tap the “...” next to their chat on the web, or long press on mobile to be able to pin that specific chat in their ChatGPT. This feature will function similarly to the pin chat feature in instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Back in September, OpenAI announced that owing to popular requests, it released a feature in ChatGPT for web that would let logged-in users explore different directions of a discussion easily without having to make them lose their original thread. When the company announced this, a user commented on that thread demanding for the arrival of the pinned chats feature. Now, in December, OpenAI announced that the said feature is rolling out to users that would let them set a conversation to appear at the top of their history without scrolling back to find it.