Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung replaces chip chief with veteran exec Jun as SK Hynix takes AI lead

Samsung replaces chip chief with veteran exec Jun as SK Hynix takes AI lead

The move is likely aimed at catching up in the market for top-end chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips where Samsung has fallen behind rivals

Samsung logo
Samsung logo.(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung Electronics has replaced the chief of its semiconductor division to help the group overcome a "chip crisis", amid a booming market for AI chips where analyst say the world's biggest memory chipmaker lags peers.
 
The South Korean manufacturer on Tuesday said it has appointed Young Hyun Jun, effective immediately, moving him from the role as head of its future business planning unit.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Jun previously led Samsung's memory chip department after working on the development of DRAM and flash memory chips.
 
The move is likely aimed at catching up in the market for top-end chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) such as high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips where Samsung has fallen behind rivals such as SK Hynix, analysts said.
 
"This is a preemptive measure to strengthen future competitiveness by renewing the atmosphere internally and externally," Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
 
The firm said Jun, a former chief executive at battery arm Samsung SDI and former executive at Samsung Electronics' memory chip business, would help overcome the "chip crisis" with his management know-how.
 
Replacing such a high-ranking position in the middle of the year is unusual, given most personnel changes at Samsung normally take place in the beginning of the year, analysts said.
 
Current chip division chief Kye Hyun Kyung will succeed Jun as head of the future business unit.
 
"The chip division has been lagging in competitiveness on various fronts. It also missed a lot of the global AI upward trend," said analyst Lee Min-hee at BNK Investment & Securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know everything about Galaxy AI features here

Samsung Galaxy S24 review: This compact smartphone punches above its weight

Microsoft Copilot: AI chatbot that will remember everything you do on PC

Partnership with Dell key in company's push to expand AI: Nvidia CEO Huang

Microsoft's new AI computers will revive PC-Mac rivalry: CEO Nadella

Dell Technologies deepens AI push with new PCs, Nvidia-powered servers

Microsoft highlights 'Copilot+' PCs ahead of developer conference

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungArtificial intelligenceSamsung Electronicssemiconductor

First Published: May 21 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story