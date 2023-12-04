Samsung to launch AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 notebooks this month: Report

Samsung will reportedly unveil its AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 lineup on December 15. According to a report from South Korean news outlet Yonhap news, Samsung will announce its next-generation notebook just a day after Intel launches its Meteor Lake processors with built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for on-device AI.

The Galaxy Book 4 series is expected to use NPU cores on Intel's next-gen SoC coupled with Samsung's in-house generative artificial intelligence model- Gauss to bring on-device AI capabilities to laptops for the first time.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samsung unveiled its own AI model at the company's AI Forum last month. The AI model encompasses Gauss language model, Gauss Code, and Gauss generative image model.

Samsung said Gauss is a language model that is capable of generating text, composing emails, editing and summarising documents, and translating languages. On the other hand, the Gauss code and coding assistant are based on the Gauss language and are optimised for in-house software development.

Speaking about multi-modal support, Samsung said its Gauss Image is a generative image model that is capable of generating and editing creative images and would have the feature for upscaling low-resolution images.

Galaxy Book 4 Series: Expected specs

According to reports, The Galaxy Book 4 laptop is expected to feature the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. Meanwhile, the more expensive Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could get a Core Ultra 9 185H processor under the hood. For graphics, the notebooks might sport NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU on select models.

The Galaxy Book 4 series will likely get up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of on-board storage with varying configurations across the lineup.

The next generation of Galaxy Book notebooks will reportedly come with Samsung's homegrown touch display with 2880x1800 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.