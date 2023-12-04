Home / Technology / Tech News / Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

With Gemini's multimodal capabilities, Google aims to challenge ChatGPT's dominance in the generative AI space

Photo: Google
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Google has reportedly delayed the launch of its next-generation foundation model- Gemini until January. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google was originally going to launch Gemini this week, but that has now been delayed until January.

The report stated that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has decided to delay the launch after Google found that the AI didn't reliably handle some non-English queries. In November, Pichai said that the company is focused on getting Gemini 1.0 out as soon as possible. The CE added that Google wants to make sure the next-generation AI model is competitive and state-of-the-art.

The American tech giant announced the Gemini AI model at its annual developers' conference- Google I/O back in May this year. With Gemini's multimodal capabilities that allow it to simultaneously comprehend and utilise data from diverse sources, such as text, images, audio, and video, Google is aiming to challenge ChatGPT's dominance in the generative AI space.

Recently, Google started rolling out updates for a new application called AI Core for Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The update is now available for a few Pixel 8 Pro smartphone users on the Google Play Store.

AI Core will power features across the Android system and provide apps with the latest AI models. The Google Play Store description says that the AI Core manages updates for AI models that run AI-driven features on the device. This application service will run in the background, similar to Android System Intelligence or Private Compute Services update, something the user will not directly interact with.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

