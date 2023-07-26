Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable devices: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday announced its fifth-generation of Galaxy foldables – the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The foldables bring new ‘Flex Hinge’, which is said to make the foldable experience possible without compromising on aesthetic balanced and solid design. According to Samsung, the main screen on both the devices is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display. This improvement is on top of the IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the body and display glasses. Besides, there is new Flex Hinge design, which features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.





Also Read : Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Seoul LIVE: Foldables, watches, tablets go official “Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Details

This clamshell design-based smartphone sports a new cover display, called Flex Window. The display is said to be about 3.78 times larger than the previous generation model. Since it is a large display, Samsung has added more options for customisation, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, and stylish frames. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is said to offer more usability than ever before even when closed.

Besides customisation options, this cover display supports Widgets for weather, music playback control, and media controller. There are widgets from Google also, such as Google Finance. These new customisations and widgets are on top of utilities that were available previously such as notifications and access to quick settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The bigger cover screen also enables call history, reply to texts through quick reply or with a full QWERTY keyboard, and visibility of chat history. Besides, Samsung has integrated its Samsung Wallet service here.

As for imaging, the Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the camera experience. The flip smartphone gets Nightography capabilities, which optimises photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is offered in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Details

The book-shaped Fold5 is an incremental upgrade. It is more of an evolution of the already capable device, the Fold4. Nevertheless, the Fold5 brings an improved Taskbar that has been optimised to enable quickly switching between frequently used apps – now up to four recent apps are at the ready for more efficient working. Besides, there is a new two-handed drag and drop feature to improve productivity-related experience. The Fold5 supports the S Pen, and gets a new slim case for its storage. While the main foldable display still scales 7.6-inch, it is now 1750 nits bright.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is offered in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colours.